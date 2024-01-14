en English
Science & Technology

2024: The Year of Comets—Predictions and Possibilities

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
2024: The Year of Comets—Predictions and Possibilities

In 2024, the night sky is poised to become a stage for a celestial spectacle as a host of comets make their appearance. British astronomer, Guy Ottewell, in his recent analysis of the observable comets for the year, hints at certain comets likely to outshine the rest. His predictions, based on data from the Minor Planet Center and his personal calculations, point towards several comets surpassing the brightness threshold of magnitude 9.5. This would make them visible to amateur astronomers equipped with binoculars or small telescopes.

Comets to Look Out For

Among the celestial visitors, the periodic comet 62P/Tsuchinshan started the year on a high note, reaching its peak brightness. However, it is expected to fade by March 2024. Another comet, C/2021 S3 PANSTARRS, discovered by the Pan-STARRS automated search program, is predicted to steal the limelight around the end of February 2024. The comet, which has already kindled the interest of the astronomy community, could offer invaluable insights into the behavior and composition of comets.

Unpredictability of the Celestial Visitors

While these predictions paint an exciting picture for astronomy enthusiasts, Ottewell adds a note of caution. Predicting comet behavior, he warns, is fraught with uncertainties. Comets can unexpectedly flare up or disintegrate, and every so often, new non-periodic comets can appear without warning. Regular observations and modifications in magnitude parameters can alter comet predictions significantly.

Prospect of a Bright Comet

Despite these uncertainties, Ottewell teases the possibility of a particularly bright comet, C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, gracing the night sky in October 2024. Should this prediction hold, it will offer both professional and amateur astronomers a rare opportunity to observe and study a celestial spectacle of this magnitude.

As 2024 unfolds, the unpredictable nature of these celestial visitors will keep astronomers on their toes, while offering sky gazers an exciting year of comet-watching.

Science & Technology
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

