en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

2024: A Year of Celestial Wonders with Full Supermoons and a Rare Blue Moon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
2024: A Year of Celestial Wonders with Full Supermoons and a Rare Blue Moon

As the new year unfolds, the celestial stage is set for an astronomical spectacle in 2024. This year will be adorned with a dozen full moons, two supermoons, a rare seasonal blue moon, and two lunar eclipses. Each of these events provides a unique opportunity for stargazers to witness the wonders of the cosmos.

Stellar Line-Up of Full Moons

Among the full moons of 2024, each one carries a unique historical name rooted in ancient times. The lineup includes the Wolf Moon in January, Snow Moon in February, Worm Moon in March, Pink Moon in April, Flower Moon in May, Strawberry Moon in June, Buck Moon in July, the rare Blue Moon in August, Full Corn Moon in September, Hunter Moon in October, Beaver Moon in November, and Cold Moon in December. Emphasizing the moon’s deep-rooted significance in our cultural and scientific history, each name reflects seasonal changes or events tied to the respective months.

Rare Seasonal Blue Moon

The Sturgeon Moon on August 19, 2024, is a special occasion. It is known as a Blue Moon, the third full moon of an astronomical season containing four full moons. Contrary to the name, the moon won’t take on a blue hue, but the event itself is a rarity. The last seasonal blue moon will not occur again until May 20, 2027, making this a must-see event for all skywatching enthusiasts.

The Luminous Supermoons and Lunar Eclipses

The year 2024 will also see two supermoons, a celestial event where the moon, at its perigee or closest approach to Earth, aligns with the full moon phase. This alignment results in the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. These supermoons, specifically the Sturgeon Moon and Harvest Moon, will dominate the night sky with their enhanced size and luminosity, offering a mesmerizing sight.

Further enhancing the astronomical calendar of 2024 are two lunar eclipses, a penumbral one in March and a partial one in September. These events offer captivating experiences for eclipse chasers and casual observers alike, rounding off a year rich in lunar phenomena.

0
Science & Technology Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones

By Saboor Bayat

Unveiling Lake Tahoe’s Hidden Plastic Litter: A Call to Action

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nature Corrects Protein Model Error in Published Research

By BNN Correspondents

Human vs Mouse Neurons: Study Reveals Superior Computational Abilities of Human Purkinje Cells

By Salman Akhtar

OpenVoice: Redefining Voice Cloning Technology ...
@AI & ML · 7 mins
OpenVoice: Redefining Voice Cloning Technology ...
heart comment 0
Advancements in Geophysical Techniques Transform Hydrogeological Characterization

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Advancements in Geophysical Techniques Transform Hydrogeological Characterization
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin
NASA Dismisses Alarm Over ‘Lost’ Asteroid 2007 FT3: No Known Asteroid Threat for Next Century

By Justice Nwafor

NASA Dismisses Alarm Over 'Lost' Asteroid 2007 FT3: No Known Asteroid Threat for Next Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
2 mins
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
3 mins
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
3 mins
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
3 mins
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
3 mins
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
3 mins
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
3 mins
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
4 mins
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
34 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app