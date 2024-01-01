en English
International Relations

2024: A Pivotal Year for Space Exploration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
The year 2024 stands poised to herald an era of significant advancements in space exploration, with a multitude of missions aimed at broadening our understanding of the moon and other celestial bodies. Among the most anticipated are NASA’s Artemis 2 mission and China’s Chang’e 6 mission, both of which are set to further unravel the mysteries of the moon.

Artemis 2: A Stepping Stone Towards Lunar Landing

Scheduled for November 2024, NASA’s Artemis 2 mission will conduct a 10-day lunar flyby with four astronauts onboard. This mission serves as a crucial precursor to the Artemis 3 mission, which aims to land astronauts on the moon in 2025. The Artemis program is a collaborative effort involving several space agencies, including the European Space Agency (ESA).

China’s Chang’e 6 Mission: Unveiling the Moon’s Far Side

China’s Chang’e 6 mission, scheduled for May 2024, aims to collect lunar samples from the moon’s far side, an endeavor with contributions from countries such as Pakistan, France, Italy, and Sweden. The mission is set to broaden our understanding of the moon’s geology and history.

Exploring Beyond the Moon

Beyond lunar missions, 2024 will witness an array of interplanetary explorations. Japan’s MMX mission to Phobos and NASA’s Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa will seek to collect samples and data vital for understanding these celestial bodies. ESA’s Hera mission is set to assess the aftermath of NASA’s DART mission on the asteroid Dimorphos, as part of planetary defense initiatives.

Revolutionizing Space Flight

Furthermore, the year 2024 is expected to witness notable advancements in space flight technology. Sierra Space is set to launch Dream Chaser, a reusable space plane, reflecting a growing trend towards sustainability in space travel. The maiden flight of the New Glenn launch vehicle will mark a significant step in commercial space flight capabilities, potentially paving the way for space tourism.

Apart from these significant missions, the year 2024 will also see the launch of cutting-edge satellites and deep-ocean exploration initiatives by India. As we look forward to these exciting developments, it is crucial to recognize the challenges that lie ahead. The potential onset of Kessler Syndrome, a chain reaction of orbital collisions, could pose a serious threat to future space missions, underlining the need for responsible space exploration.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

