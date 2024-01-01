en English
International Relations

2024: A Landmark Year for Space Exploration

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
2024: A Landmark Year for Space Exploration

The year 2024 is set to mark a significant milestone in the journey of space exploration, with several landmark missions lined up, pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the universe. These missions, planned by various space agencies worldwide, aim to advance lunar exploration and study other celestial bodies, painting a vivid picture of our cosmos.

Artemis 2: A Prelude to Lunar Landing

Set to take flight in November 2024, NASA’s Artemis 2 mission is destined to conduct a 10-day lunar flyby with four astronauts onboard. This mission serves as a precursor to the Artemis 3 mission, which targets landing astronauts on the moon in 2025 – marking the first manned lunar landing since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Lunar Landers: Probing the Moon’s South Pole

The Artemis program, a collaborative effort involving multiple space agencies, including the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to deploy several landers to the moon’s south pole. These landers, including VIPER for soil sampling, PRIME-1 for chemical analysis of ice, and Blue Ghost Mission 1 to study lunar heat flow, will collect scientific data through initiatives like the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS).

Chang’e 6: Sampling the Far Side of the Moon

China’s Chang’e 6 mission, scheduled for 2024, plans to collect lunar samples from the far side of the moon. The mission will carry additional instruments from Pakistan, France, Italy, and Sweden, including Pakistan’s lunar orbiter, ICECUBE-Q.

MMX and Europa Clipper: Exploring Martian and Jovian Moons

Japan’s Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission targets Phobos, Mars’ largest moon. Set to return surface samples for scientific study, this mission will take a deep dive into the Martian satellite’s secrets. Meanwhile, NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, launching in October 2024, will conduct close flybys of Jupiter’s moon Europa, examining its ice shell, potential oceans, and geological features.

Hera and Lucy: Studying Asteroids

ESA’s Hera mission will assess the impact of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) on the asteroid Dimorphos, gathering data for planetary defense. In 2025, NASA’s Lucy mission is set to explore Trojan asteroids orbiting Jupiter, offering insights into these celestial bodies.

Space Planes and Reusable Launch Vehicles

The emergence of space planes like Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser and the introduction of reusable launch vehicles, such as New Glenn, are expected to enhance low orbit flights and space tourism. These advancements could potentially reshape how we perceive and interact with space.

Collectively, these endeavors are not just missions; they represent a new era of exploration and scientific discovery in space, pushing humanity’s boundaries and expanding our cosmic horizons.

International Relations Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

