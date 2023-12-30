en English
Automotive

2023 in Review: Top 10 Futuristic Technologies that Redefined the Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:33 am EST
As the curtain descends on 2023, we look back at a year marked by staggering technological advancements that have challenged the status quo, offering a glimpse into an exhilarating future. From aquatic sports cars to AI race cars, to 3D printed desserts and humanoid bartending kiosks, the year has been a showcase of human ingenuity and technological prowess.

JetCar California: Luxury Sports Car on Water

Leading the pack is the JetCar California, an amphibious vehicle that melds the aesthetics of a luxury sports car with the power of a speedboat. Capable of reaching a thrilling 65 mph on water, this aquatic marvel redefines aquatic transportation.

3D Printed Cheesecake: The Future of Food

Another standout innovation is the 3D printed cheesecake from Columbia Engineering, a testament to the possibilities of 3D food printing. Beyond its intricate layered designs, this breakthrough could revolutionize the food industry, offering unprecedented customization and possibilities.

Hyundai’s EV Concept Car: Revolutionizing Parallel Parking

In the realm of automotive innovation, Hyundai’s EV concept car has turned heads with its smart parking system. The car is capable of independently controlling each wheel, making parallel parking a breeze even in the most challenging situations.

FireFly Automatix’s Mega Mower Robot: Autonomous Lawn Care

Green maintenance has been transformed with FireFly Automatix’s electric autonomous mega mower robot. Equipped with GPS, lidar, cameras, and sensors, this robot can navigate large areas like golf courses and parks, cutting grass efficiently while avoiding obstacles.

Moonwalkers by Shift Robotics: The Next Step in Personal Mobility

Personal mobility received a significant boost with Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers. These strap-on shoes can increase walking speed by 250%. Equipped with AI, they promise agility and natural movement, potentially redefining personal transportation.

KIME Humanoid Bartending Kiosk: Robotic Food Service

In the food service industry, Macco’s KIME humanoid bartending kiosk has been a game-changer. Capable of serving two beers every six seconds and offering up to 12 different products, this robot exemplifies the potential of robotic technology in the food service sector.

Indy Autonomous Challenge: AI Race Cars on Track

Lastly, the Indy Autonomous Challenge has showcased the thrilling potential of AI race cars. Team PoliMOVE from the Polytechnic University of Milan clinched the competition, demonstrating the prowess of autonomous vehicles in navigating complex racetracks.

As we close the chapter on 2023, these technological innovations paint a future where technology enhances and transforms transportation, food service, and personal mobility in ways previously unimaginable. As we step into 2024, the possibilities seem limitless as the world looks forward to an exciting era of technological breakthroughs.

Automotive Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

