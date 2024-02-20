Schneider Electric and New Use Energy Revolutionize Renewable Solutions in Texas and Beyond

In an era where the call for sustainability echoes louder each day, two landmark initiatives have emerged as beacons of innovation and eco-conscious development. Schneider Electric's bold stride towards a 100% renewable energy target through a pioneering Tax Credit Transfer Agreement with ENGIE North America, and New Use Energy's (NUE) groundbreaking SunKitTM 5050 EXT, a finalist in the Department of Homeland Security's Clean Power for Hours Competition, are setting new standards in the renewable energy landscape.

A Strategic Move Towards Renewable Energy

In the vast stretches of Texas, a groundbreaking collaboration unfolds as Schneider Electric commits to a significant investment in clean energy projects. This initiative, powered by a Tax Credit Transfer Agreement for solar and battery storage systems developed by ENGIE North America, is not just a step but a giant leap towards achieving Schneider Electric's ambitious goal of sourcing 100% renewable energy in the US and Canada. The synergy between Schneider Electric and ENGIE is poised to revolutionize the renewable energy sector by facilitating the transfer of federal tax credits from renewable projects, thereby expanding opportunities for corporate clients to achieve their decarbonization objectives. The Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business plays a pivotal role in advising clients on harnessing these tax credit transfers, leveraging opportunities birthed by the Inflation Reduction Act. This act is a golden key, unlocking nearly $1 trillion in climate and energy-related investments over the next decade.

Shining a Light on Renewable Innovation: The SunKitTM 5050 EXT

Amid the Arizona mountain foothills, a remarkable innovation in renewable energy has emerged, casting a new light on emergency power solutions. The SunKitTM 5050 EXT, a product of New Use Energy (NUE), has not only reached the finals of the Department of Homeland Security's Clean Power for Hours Competition but has also demonstrated unparalleled capability in maintaining critical emergency operations for a minimum of 36 hours. This advanced renewable energy solution, showcased at an event hosted by Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Citizen Corps (DMFMCC), has proven its worth by powering the DMFMCC's mobile command center effectively. Unlike traditional gas generators that grapple with challenges like fuel supply, radio frequency interference, and environmental impact, the SunKitTM operates indefinitely off the grid as a stand-alone solar + battery system. Its third-generation iteration is celebrated for its reliability and versatility, finding applications across emergency operation centers, hospitals, and remote construction sites, thereby reinforcing disaster preparedness and resilience in challenging environments.

A Future Powered by Renewable Energy

The collaborative endeavors of Schneider Electric and New Use Energy underscore a pivotal shift towards sustainability and resilience in energy solutions. Schneider Electric's investment in clean energy projects through its partnership with ENGIE North America, alongside the innovative prowess of NUE's SunKitTM 5050 EXT, highlight the dynamic progress in renewable energy technology and its applications. These initiatives not only exemplify the commitment to minimizing environmental impact but also pave the way for a future where renewable energy is at the forefront of powering our world. The strategic move by Schneider Electric towards its 100% renewable energy goal and the technological breakthrough demonstrated by the SunKitTM 5050 EXT in emergency power solutions stand as significant milestones in the journey towards a sustainable and resilient energy landscape.