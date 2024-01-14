en English
Netherlands

Schiphol Airport Unveils Apple Watch App to Enhance Traveler Experience

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Schiphol Airport Unveils Apple Watch App to Enhance Traveler Experience

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has taken a leap into the future, launching a novel application for the Apple Watch. Now, travelers can have essential real-time flight information right at their fingertips, or more accurately, on their wrist. The app not only offers updates on departure and arrival times but also includes check-in desk locations, gate numbers, and the status of flights.

Success of Schiphol’s Existing Mobile Apps

This innovative step by Schiphol Airport follows the triumphant success of their existing mobile apps for iPhone and Android devices. To date, these mobile applications have been downloaded by over 1.6 million users. The move towards a wearable tech application is underpinned by the fact that 30 percent of iPhone users also own and use an Apple Watch.

Enhancing Passenger Experience through Tech

The integration of smart and self-learning algorithms is a critical component of Schiphol’s broader strategy. The airport aims to enhance the transparency and predictability of the departure, transfer, and arrival processes for passengers. Recently, Schiphol has installed numerous motion sensors and employed artificial intelligence to improve the prediction of crowd sizes and waiting times. The goal is to streamline the entire travel experience from home to destination.

Commitment to Leveraging Technology

Apart from the launch of the Apple Watch app, Schiphol has further showcased its commitment to leveraging technology to improve airport operations. The airport has partnered with tech company Pangiam to explore the use of artificial intelligence in expediting baggage security checks. This initiative points towards a future where technology and artificial intelligence become the backbone of airport operations, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for travelers.

Netherlands Tech Travel & Tourism
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Netherlands

