SB-Components Announces Upgraded Esp32-Stick with Enhanced Functionality

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
SB-Components has announced an upgraded version of the Esp32-Stick, a development board, based on the Esp32-S3 chip. This enhancement is scheduled to roll out in response to positive user feedback and rising demand for a larger batch. The improved version is projected to enter production in February, with a batch of 100 units, including PoE-A and PoE-P boards.

Expanded Capabilities with Integrated Support

The revamped Esp32-Stick now comes with integrated support for Camera, Ethernet, and Power over Ethernet (PoE). These additional features aim to expand the board’s overall capabilities and optimize its performance, thus meeting the diverse needs of its users.

Compatibility Issue Resolved

One of the notable improvements is the resolution of a compatibility issue that previously plagued the Esp32-Stick. The PSRAM and Ethernet functionalities overlapped in pin usage, rendering them incapable of simultaneous operation. This issue has been addressed in the upgraded version, enabling both features to function concurrently without any conflict.

Integration with Home Assistant Made Easier

Furthermore, the announcement also made mention of a YAML configuration provided by Vít Petrák for ESPHome. This is intended to ease the integration of the Esp32-Stick with Home Assistant, demonstrating the effective use of Ethernet and Camera features. This move indicates SB-Components’ commitment to enhancing user convenience and the overall functionality of their product.

Simultaneously, DFRobot launched the updated FireBeetle 2, incorporating the latest ESP32-C6 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems. This new addition offers advanced connectivity options with Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.3, reinforcing the continual evolution of technology in the field of microcontrollers and development boards.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

