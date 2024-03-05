Saudi Arabia Launches $120M in Venture Funds to Boost Gaming, Esports Sector

In a groundbreaking move, Saudi Arabia's National Development Fund (NDF) and the Social Development Bank (SDB) have unveiled two venture funds totaling SAR450 million ($120 million) aimed at propelling the country's gaming and Esports industry to new heights. This significant announcement was made during the LEAP 2024 technology conference in Riyadh, marking a pivotal moment in the advancement of the sector under the Gaming and Esports Financing Program, in collaboration with the Saudi Esports Federation.

Revolutionizing the Gaming Landscape

Managed by Merak Capital, the first fund, valued at SAR300 million ($80 million), will focus on creating a gaming accelerator to foster growth and nurture local talent. This initiative seeks to position Saudi gaming companies as frontrunners in the global arena. Meanwhile, the second fund, overseen by IMPACT46 and worth SAR150 million ($40 million), aims to invigorate private sector investment and attract international firms to the Kingdom, thereby enriching the gaming and Esports ecosystem further.

Strategic Economic Diversification

Dr. Stephen Grove, Governor of NDF, highlighted the global surge in the gaming and Esports industry, noting its potential for generating revenue and job creation. With Saudi Arabia's youthful demographics and conducive investment climate, the establishment of these funds represents a strategic move towards ensuring the financial sustainability of the sector while contributing to the Kingdom's broader economic diversification and employment objectives. Eng. Sultan Al-Humaidi, CEO of SDB, reaffirmed the bank's dedication to advancing the gaming and e-sports industry, aiming to position the Kingdom as a leading global hub in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Empowering Local Talent and Innovation

The initiative is part of a broader effort by NDF to nurture promising sectors within the Saudi economy through empowerment and financial development support. By creating an environment that attracts local talent and targets high-caliber game production and development projects, these funds are poised to deliver unique experiences and bolster the Kingdom's position in the global gaming and Esports market. Established by Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, NDF plays a crucial role in driving Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and sustainable development, overseeing 12 development funds and banks to enhance performance and maximize economic and social impacts.

This strategic investment in the gaming and Esports industry not only underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to diversifying its economy but also signals the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading player in the global digital economy. As these venture funds begin to catalyze growth and attract international partnerships, the future of gaming and Esports in Saudi Arabia looks both vibrant and promising, with far-reaching implications for the sector's economic and social impact.