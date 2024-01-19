Saudi Arabia Asserts Tech Ambitions at Davos

In a significant move to secure its position as the Middle East's premier tech hub, Saudi Arabia has amplified its presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Kingdom is showcasing its ambitious Vision 2030 strategy, a blueprint for economic diversification and innovation, through various initiatives. At the forefront is Neom, an urban development project aimed at attracting tourism, luxury living, and innovation.

Shift Away from Oil Dependency

Saudi Finance Minister, Mohammed al Jadaan, shed light on the country's strategic shift away from oil, which now constitutes 30-35% of the GDP, a significant drop from the previous 70%. This transformation sees growing sectors such as tourism, technology, and logistics taking the forefront of the country's economic diversification efforts.

World Economic Forum in Riyadh

In a clear demonstration of its global aspirations, Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host a special World Economic Forum in Riyadh in April. The event underscores the Kingdom's strategic relationships with global powers such as the U.S. and China and its commitment to becoming a leading player in the global economy.

'Giga Projects' and Fintech Talent

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 includes various 'giga projects' focusing on infrastructure improvement and attracting fintech talent. Despite initial skepticism, experts like Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group now acknowledge the promising transition led by the crown prince. They note significant improvements in entrepreneurship, economic diversification, and education, particularly for women.

The country has successfully turned the page on the tragic murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and continues to move forward. Saudi Arabia's economy has now surpassed the $1 trillion mark, doubling that of the UAE, the traditional tech hub in the region. However, the UAE holds a competitive edge with substantial investments in its Advanced Research Technology Centers.

As part of its broader efforts to become a regional powerhouse in innovation and technology, Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its technology sector. The Kingdom's strategic adoption of AI in data center operations positions it as a global leader in technological innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability.