Sauce Labs Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Fourth Year, Reinforces Security Commitment

Sauce Labs Inc., a leader in continuous testing and software quality, has once again secured the SOC 2 Type II certification, marking its fourth consecutive year of recognition by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). This achievement highlights the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining robust security measures and protecting consumer data privacy.

Strengthening Trust and Security

With an emphasis on the critical aspects of security, availability, and confidentiality, Sauce Labs underwent a rigorous audit to confirm the effectiveness and consistency of its policies, procedures, and controls over a 12-month period. General Counsel Eric Deeds expressed the significance of this certification, emphasizing the company's dedication to being a security-first SaaS entity and the importance of trust in their commitment to safeguarding consumer data privacy.

Exceeding Industry Standards

CEO Dave Rhodes pointed out that compliance and security form the foundation of their business operations. Sauce Labs' continuous efforts to exceed industry standards for customer data safeguards have placed them ahead of threats and challenges in the digital landscape. The company, recognized for its leading platform with over 100,000 users, leverages its extensive expertise and participation in the Selenium and Appium open-source communities to deliver superior software experiences.

Future Commitments

Sauce Labs' renewal of the SOC 2 Type II certification is not just a testament to their current security and data protection standards but also a pledge to their continuous investment in security measures. This forward-looking approach ensures that Sauce Labs remains at the forefront of providing safe, high-quality software experiences, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the SaaS industry.

By maintaining high standards of security and data protection, Sauce Labs demonstrates its commitment to delivering digital confidence to enterprises worldwide, reinforcing the trust placed in them by their vast user base.