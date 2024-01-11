Satechi Unveils 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger at CES 2024

In a bid to revolutionize the concept of travel-friendly charging, tech company Satechi has unveiled their latest innovation at CES 2024: the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger. Engineered with cutting-edge Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, this compact charger is designed to power multiple Apple devices with optimal efficiency.

The Power of GaN Technology

At the heart of Satechi’s new product is GaN technology, which allows the charger to maintain a compact size without compromising on its high power output of 145W. With four USB-C PD (Power Delivery) ports supporting the latest Power Delivery 3.1 protocol, this charger can power up high-performance devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, swiftly and safely.

Travel-Friendly Design

Uniquely, the 145W charger is not just about technological prowess. It also boasts a travel-friendly design, complete with four interchangeable travel adapters for use in different regions around the globe – the EU, AU, UK, and US. Complementing the charger’s compact form, a mesh bag is also included in the package, enhancing its portability and convenience for travelers.

Smart Power Distribution

One of the standout features of this charger is its smart power distribution technology. This advanced feature allows the charger to automatically adjust the wattage when additional devices are connected, ensuring that each device is charged safely, and as quickly as possible. The 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger is available for purchase from Satechi.net at a promotional price of $119.99, with a 20% off early buyer discount available using the code ‘CES20’.