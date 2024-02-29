Saskatoon Transit Scam Alert: Beware of Fake Multi-Use-Go-Pass Offers

Saskatoon Transit has issued a warning about a concerning scam circulating on social media and an associated fraudulent website, misleading residents with offers of a discounted Multi-Use-Go-Pass. The scam, which advertises the pass for $2.35 instead of the actual $8.50 price, aims to deceive individuals into purchasing non-existent passes and divulging personal information under the false pretense of winning "500 free travel cards" through an online survey. The City of Saskatoon clarifies that genuine transactions and communications do not involve requesting personal or banking information via unsecured channels.

Advertisment

Understanding the Scam

The scam operates through social media platforms and a counterfeit website, masquerading as an official Saskatoon Transit online page. It lures victims with the promise of a significantly discounted Multi-Use-Go-Pass and the chance to win free travel cards. However, the true intent is to harvest sensitive personal data for fraudulent purposes, including identity theft and unauthorized financial transactions. The City emphasizes that legitimate Saskatoon Transit passes are only named Multi-Use-Pass, conspicuously lacking the "Go" in the scam variant.

Spotting and Avoiding Transit Scams

Advertisment

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and scrutinize offers that seem too good to be true. Key red flags include dramatic price reductions, requests for personal or financial information, and promotions conducted solely through social media or unofficial websites. The City advises against sharing sensitive details online, especially on platforms that lack secure, verifiable credentials. For secure transactions and accurate information, customers are encouraged to use official Saskatoon Transit or City of Saskatoon channels.

Reporting Suspicious Activities

In response to the scam, Saskatoon Transit has provided guidelines to help the public identify and report fraudulent activities. Anyone encountering suspicious offers or communications is encouraged to contact the appropriate authorities or Saskatoon Transit directly. By staying informed and cautious, Saskatoon residents can protect themselves from falling victim to such deceptive schemes and contribute to the safety and integrity of the community's digital and real-world environments.

The discovery of this scam serves as a timely reminder of the importance of critical digital literacy and the need for constant vigilance online. As scammers employ increasingly sophisticated tactics, the public's awareness and proactive measures become vital defenses against fraud. The City of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Transit are committed to ensuring the safety and security of their services and continue to work diligently to prevent and address such fraudulent activities.