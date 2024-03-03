Sansan Global Development Center Eyes Hiring 200 Filipino Tech Experts by 2025

Sansan Global Development Center Inc., a subsidiary of Japanese tech firm Sansan Inc., is actively seeking to expand its Filipino workforce, with plans to recruit at least 200 tech talents by mid-2025. Jay Pegarido, the company's director and country manager, announced the initiative, highlighting the current recruitment of 100 software development experts. Operating from Cebu, this center plays a pivotal role in enhancing Sansan's digital transformation solutions for the global market.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

The Cebu-based subsidiary is instrumental in advancing the digital capabilities of Sansan's offerings, including its premier cloud-based management and online invoicing solutions, Sansan and Bill One, respectively. Pegarido underscored the strategic importance of Filipino tech professionals in achieving this goal, aiming to bolster the team to 100 members by the end of May this year and doubling that number by 2025.

Challenges and Opportunities

The quest to meet these ambitious employment targets is not without its challenges, particularly in a post-pandemic world where competition for tech talent is fierce. Pegarido acknowledged the difficulty but remained optimistic, citing competitive salaries, career development prospects, and a hybrid work setup as key factors in attracting and retaining top talent. Furthermore, he highlighted the eagerness of Filipino tech professionals to learn and master the Kotlin programming language, a relatively rare skill in the local market.

Future Expansion Plans

While Sansan currently lacks a commercial presence in the Philippines, the company is contemplating establishing operations in the near future. This move would not only expand its global footprint but also provide a significant boost to the local economy by creating more high-quality jobs and fostering technological innovation. For now, the focus remains on meeting recruitment goals and contributing to the global development of Sansan's technology solutions.