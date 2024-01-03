en English
Gaming

SanDisk Launches 1TB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
SanDisk Launches 1TB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch

SanDisk, a leading player in the flash memory storage market, has unveiled a new 1TB microSDXC card, meticulously designed to cater to the needs of Nintendo Switch users. The card promises a substantial improvement in terms of storage capacity and performance, addressing the persistent challenges faced by gamers who seek to expand their game libraries without compromising on speed or reliability.

Boosting Storage Capacity For Gaming Enthusiasts

The Nintendo Switch, despite its popularity, has often been criticized for its limited internal storage capacity—capping off at 64GB in its OLED model. With the average size of a game hovering around 10GB, this limitation can pose a significant problem for hardcore gamers with an extensive selection of games. The new 1TB microSDXC card from SanDisk is a welcome solution to this dilemma, providing ample space for even the most voracious of gaming enthusiasts.

Aesthetics and Performance

Not only does the card offer a significant storage upgrade, but it also comes adorned with a golden Zelda emblem—an official licensing feature that enhances its aesthetic appeal and serves as a subtle yet thoughtful nod to the gaming community. Beyond its visual appeal, the card boasts fast transfer rates of up to 100MB/s, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience. The product is also backed by a lifetime warranty, a testament to SanDisk’s commitment to quality and durability.

Price and Versatility

While the card carries a price tag of £160, a reduced price of £140 is available on Amazon at the time of the report. This competitive pricing, coupled with the card’s impressive features, makes it an appealing investment for gamers. However, its usefulness is not confined to the realm of gaming. The card is compatible with a range of devices, including smartphones and cameras, thereby extending its versatility and utility beyond the Nintendo Switch.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

