Tech

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs: A Leap Forward in Home Entertainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
Samsung's Neo QLED TVs: A Leap Forward in Home Entertainment

In a world where technology is advancing at breakneck speed, the South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has once again asserted its dominance in the television market with its latest Neo QLED series launched during CES 2024. The new line-up of Neo QLED TVs, equipped with 4K and 8K models, boasts of new features and remarkable improvements in picture quality. These advancements, coupled with discounts on previous 2023 models across various markets, have sparked a wave of consumer interest and excitement.

Embracing the Future of Television

The futuristic Neo QLED TVs come equipped with AI-powered attributes, a new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, and Mini LED backlighting structure. These features are bolstered by a high refresh rate of up to 240Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Game Bar 4.0. In addition, they support HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and various smart features, enhancing the viewing and gaming experience significantly over previous models.

Upgrading to a New Viewing Experience

An individual, who recently upgraded from a 50-inch Crystal 4K TV to a 50-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV, shared their experience, initially describing their impression as underwhelming. However, this perception swiftly changed after proper setup. The Neo QLED’s superior color reproduction, contrast, high brightness levels, and deep blacks, courtesy of the Quantum Dot Matrix backlight, left a lasting impression.

The improved user interface (UI), faster performance, and the intuitive SolarRemote were additional enhancements over the previous model. The gaming performance on the Neo QLED TV was particularly applauded, with observations of crisper visuals and a more responsive gaming experience compared to the Crystal 4K model.

Worth the Investment

Despite the rather substantial price difference between the models, the reviewer expressed no regrets about the upgrade, especially since it was obtained at a nearly 40% discount. The new features of the Neo QLED TV, particularly in brighter variants like the QN90 and QN900, were touted as offering a significantly better viewing experience than budget options like the Crystal 4K TV, primarily due to the enhanced HDR.

The only downsides noted were the lack of Dolby Vision and Chromecast support. Nevertheless, the impressive upgrades and features of the Neo QLED series make these TVs a solid investment for tech enthusiasts and home entertainment lovers alike.

Tech
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

