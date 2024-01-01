Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra May Introduce Groundbreaking Camera Feature

According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the successor to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is expected to potentially record videos in 4K120, a feature that has been standard in high-end devices. While unconfirmed, this function would bring novelty to the smartphone industry and send a strong message to industry competitors if Samsung indeed enables it.

Groundbreaking Advancement in Smartphone Videography

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature 4K120 video recording, marking a groundbreaking advancement in smartphone videography. Leaks suggest that Samsung seeks to overcome the limitations experienced by its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, aiming to provide a more versatile and user-friendly experience for videographers. This potential feature could set a new standard for the industry, raising users’ expectations of their smartphones.

A Surprise Reveal in Store?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to introduce a never-before-disclosed 4K120 video recording capability. The source, Ice Universe, hints that Samsung might unveil this surprise during an event on January 17, 2024. The addition of 4K120 video recording would place the Galaxy S24 Ultra alongside features typically found in action cameras and Sony Xperia flagships. It remains unclear whether Samsung will enable this high-quality slow-motion option for all focal lengths, or if any recording time limits will be imposed.

Implications for the Industry

This enhancement is likely to delight videographers, especially considering that the Galaxy S23 Ultra did not permit lens switching while recording in 4K60. The confirmation and implementation of this feature in the Galaxy S24 Ultra would represent a significant move, potentially influencing the rest of the smartphone industry. The potential inclusion of this feature in the Galaxy S24 Ultra would, indeed, mark a notable advancement for Samsung’s smartphone camera capabilities.