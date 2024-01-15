en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Samsung’s AI-Powered Evolution: More Than Just Smartphones

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Samsung’s AI-Powered Evolution: More Than Just Smartphones

Stepping up its game, Samsung has announced the integration of advanced AI-powered features in its Galaxy AI suite, aiming to revolutionize user experience. These features, primarily focusing on the Keyboard and Notes apps, are set to redefine productivity and efficiency on Samsung devices. The unveiling is anticipated at a major event on January 17.

Revamped Keyboard and Notes

The AI-powered Keyboard and Notes apps are designed to comprehend the context and ‘tone’ of written text, transforming it to match the chosen tone. The Keyboard, already equipped with Google’s voice typing, GIF search, AR Emojis, nine-word prediction, and an array of customization options, is expected to further enhance typing speed and personalization. The Notes app, on the other hand, is set to translate hand-written doodles into formal texts or emails, offering Note phone users a more natural typing alternative.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Power Meets Productivity

Complementing the AI enhancements, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is emerging as a powerful Android tablet with a stunning display and a revamped S Pen. With an optional keyboard cover, the Tab S6 is built to augment productivity while maintaining its sleek design and long battery life. This tablet is undoubtedly making a statement in the market.

Galaxy S24 Lineup: AI-Driven Innovation

Adding to the excitement, Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S24 lineup is rumored to incorporate innovative AI features. One such feature is the “Circle to Search” tool, which effortlessly performs visual lookups by leveraging Google Lens visual search intelligence. The lineup is also rumored to feature Live Translate during calls and improved nighttime zoom by leveraging AI capabilities. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, with an anticipated 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a remarkable 200MP primary camera, is set to redefine smartphone photography.

AI Tools: The Future of Photo Editing

The Galaxy S24 series is set to stir the tech community with its advanced AI-driven photo editing features. A robust suite of AI tools, including sophisticated photo editing capabilities and other AI integrations, is set to transform smartphone photography. The official unveiling on January 17 will finally reveal these AI advancements and their potential impact on the smartphone market.

0
Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
12 seconds ago
Rebuilding Trust: Inside the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
As the world’s elite converge on Davos, Switzerland, for the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF), the forum’s remote location and tight security are underscored by the extensive travel narratives. The theme of this year’s WEF is ‘Rebuilding Trust’, a timely focus given the myriad of global issues at stake. The corridors of power are abuzz
Rebuilding Trust: Inside the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
4 mins ago
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
AI Revolutionizes Carbon Capture: University of Surrey Research
5 mins ago
AI Revolutionizes Carbon Capture: University of Surrey Research
AI Influencers: The New Trendsetters in Digital Marketing
41 seconds ago
AI Influencers: The New Trendsetters in Digital Marketing
iPhone 16 Models to Feature 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E Support
45 seconds ago
iPhone 16 Models to Feature 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E Support
Facebook Ends Cross-App Messaging, Phishing Scams Plague Small Businesses
59 seconds ago
Facebook Ends Cross-App Messaging, Phishing Scams Plague Small Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
8 seconds
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
18 seconds
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
33 seconds
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
1 min
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
1 min
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
1 min
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
2 mins
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
3 mins
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
4 mins
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
40 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app