Science & Technology

Samsung Unveils Updated Ballie Robot with Built-in Projector at CES 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Samsung Unveils Updated Ballie Robot with Built-in Projector at CES 2024

Marking an intriguing evolution in the world of smart home technology, Samsung has unveiled an update to its Ballie robot at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Originally introduced in 2020, the Ballie was a compact, spherical household assistant armed with a camera and wireless capabilities. Its primary function was to operate as a security device and a control hub for other smart home devices. However, the CES 2024 presentation showcased a revamped Ballie, equipped with exciting new features, primarily a built-in video projector, that significantly extend its functionality and appeal.

Samsung Ballie’s Transformation

The upgraded version of the Ballie robot is not only larger in size but also richer in functionality. It retains the original’s onboard camera and AI-powered recognition features, and its ability to interact with and control other smart devices. The onboard camera offers object and facial recognition capabilities, making the robot more intuitive and responsive. However, it’s the addition of the built-in video projector that truly sets the new Ballie apart.

Built-In Projector: A Game Changer

Portable projectors have been steadily gaining popularity due to their convenience, and Samsung’s decision to integrate one into the Ballie robot is a nod to this trend. The built-in projector allows Ballie to project movies, animations, and even work documents, transforming it into a mobile home theater solution. The robot’s ability to autonomously follow users and adjust its projection angle adds to its appeal, potentially simplifying the home entertainment setup process. The video projector has two lenses and a 1080p resolution, ensuring high-quality images whether for movies or video calls.

Future of Ballie: Uncertainties Abound

Despite the impressive demonstration at CES 2024, many questions about Ballie’s future remain unanswered. Samsung has not clarified whether the updated Ballie will be commercialized or if it remains merely a concept to attract attention. There was no physical demonstration of the robot at the event, and details about availability, pricing, and other specifics are yet to be firmed up. However, the company has hinted at even more features for Ballie, such as automatic reminders and remote medical services, suggesting that the journey of this innovative home assistant is far from over.

0
Science & Technology Tech
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

