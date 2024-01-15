en English
South Korea

Samsung Unveils Transparent Micro LED Display at CES 2024: A Game Changer in Display Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Samsung Unveils Transparent Micro LED Display at CES 2024: A Game Changer in Display Technology

In a groundbreaking revelation at CES 2024, Samsung Electronics showcased a trailblazing display technology, the transparent Micro LED display. This display technology combines Micro LED chips onto transparent substrates, crafting a see-through screen. The innovative display heralds a significant shift in how visual content is consumed and presented, thereby paving the way for a more immersive and interactive experience.

Transparent Micro LED: A Leap in Display Technology

The transparent Micro LED display, a first of its kind from Samsung, offers a transparency that outperforms OLED displays or LCDs. The display’s aperture ratio is significantly higher, achieving a superior level of transparency. At the event, Samsung dexterously juxtaposed the transparent screens against traditional MicroLED monitors, creating a visually stunning 3D effect. The technology, however, has not been priced or slated for launch yet.

Revolutionizing Viewing Experience

Unveiled at Samsung First Look 2024, ahead of CES 2024, the display offers an enhanced visual content experience with its glass-like, crystal-clear display. The result of six years of rigorous research and development, this new modular MICRO LED left attendees in awe of its futuristic design. Samsung has certainly ushered in a new era of viewing experiences, firmly based on the latest technologies.

Expanding Applications Across Sectors

Besides the transparent Micro LED display, Samsung unveiled a 140-inch Micro LED TV, which is a glimpse into the future of television technology. This range offers an immersive viewing experience, boasts a self-emissive technology for unparalleled picture quality, and features an Infinity Air Design with an embedded speaker system. The Transparent Micro LED TV prototype hints at potential future applications in retail and advertising. Moreover, Samsung’s new manufacturing process, ‘Laser Lift Off,’ promises to enhance the reliability of Micro LED TVs and their production quality. The display was showcased under the theme ‘AI for ALL’, demonstrating Samsung’s position at the forefront of display technology.

South Korea Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

