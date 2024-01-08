en English
Asia

Samsung Unveils Smart Monitor M80D with Standalone Capabilities at CES 2024

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
From the vibrant floors of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Samsung has heralded a significant update to its smart monitor series, namely the Smart Monitor M80D. Retaining the winning aspects of its predecessor, the Smart Monitor M8, the M80D comes with a versatile 32-inch 4K panel, HDR10 support, built-in 2-channel speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. Yet, the innovation doesn’t stop here. The M80D stands out with its enhanced standalone capabilities that allow users to make video calls, stream content from Netflix and Prime Video, access cloud-based gaming through Samsung’s Gaming Hub, control smart home devices, and utilize productivity and fitness apps—all without the need for a PC or gaming console.

Enhanced Connectivity and Immersive Experience

Beyond these features, the M80D also amplifies its connectivity with other Samsung devices, offering an immersive surround sound experience when paired with Galaxy Buds. However, the pricing details for the M80D remain under wraps for now.

Unveiling of Unique 3D Monitor and The Link

While the M80D stole the show, Samsung didn’t stop there. They introduced a unique 3D monitor that provides access to VR content without the need for a headset. Utilizing eye and head tracking, it simulates VR movements, opening up a new world of immersive gaming. Samsung also teased ‘The Link’, a monitor specifically designed for multi-screen setups, hinting at an exciting future for multi-tasking professionals.

New Projectors and Music Frame Speaker

Further expanding its product portfolio, Samsung announced four new projectors with an interactive projection mapping tool called Lightwarp. Complementing their Frame TVs, Samsung also unveiled a Music Frame speaker, further enhancing their home entertainment offerings.

While Samsung’s announcements were a highlight, LG also caught attention with its ultra-thin Gram laptops. However, not all tech news was as positive. Reports indicate a deepening slump in iPhone sales in China, with expectations of further decline. Meanwhile, the Philippines faces growing cybersecurity threats, raising concerns about state-sponsored cyberattacks and the country’s ability to handle them.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

