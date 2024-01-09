en English
South Korea

Samsung Unveils ‘Map View’ and ‘SmartThings Together’ at CES 2024: A New Era for Smart Home Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Samsung Unveils ‘Map View’ and ‘SmartThings Together’ at CES 2024: A New Era for Smart Home Technology

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Samsung took a significant step in bolstering its position in the smart home technology industry by unveiling a major update to its SmartThings App. The highlight of the update is the introduction of ‘Map View,’ a feature that allows users to manage their smart home devices using a three-dimensional layout of their homes.

Introducing Map View: A New Dimension to Smart Home Management

With the new ‘Map View’ feature, users can now control their devices, access real-time information, and customize their 3D maps with furniture and AI characters. To achieve this, users can either upload a floor plan of their home or sketch one within the app. This provides a realistic and interactive representation of their homes with all the gadgets placed appropriately. The feature also includes digital avatars that react to the conditions in the home, further enhancing the user experience. Samsung plans to roll out this update in March 2024.

SmartThings Together: Streamlining Device Control

Alongside ‘Map View,’ Samsung also introduced ‘SmartThings Together,’ a feature designed to simplify the control of compatible gadgets. This functionality enables secure control of smart home devices by family members or pre-approved guests. ‘SmartThings Together’ allows each member of a household to control specific devices and create their own routines, effectively personalizing the smart home experience. This is made possible through the generation of a unique QR code that can be shared with others.

Integrating Other Samsung Devices and Expanding Portfolio

As part of the update, Samsung also unveiled the SmartThings TV Quick Panel, a feature that allows users to manage devices, view cameras, and even locate their phone within their home using their Samsung TV. Furthermore, the South Korean tech giant added WiZ Connected’s entire portfolio of smart lights to the SmartThings platform. This expansion is in line with Samsung’s strategy to integrate various devices, including its TVs and smartphones, into the smart home network, thereby enriching the user experience.

These updates, announced at CES 2024, underscore Samsung’s commitment to improving the user experience and bolstering its leadership position in the rapidly evolving smart home technology industry.

South Korea Tech
