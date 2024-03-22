Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book4 in India: AI Features and Smartphone Webcam Integration Set New Standards

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest laptop offering for the Indian market – the Galaxy Book4. This new notebook aims to provide users with enhanced connectivity, portability, and productivity capabilities. One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 is its large 39.62cm (15.6-inch) Full HD display housed in a slim metal chassis that weighs just 1.55kg. Samsung is offering the laptop in two color options – Gray and Silver. The Galaxy Book4 comes packed with some unique software tools like the AI-powered Photo Remaster that can breathe new life into old or low-quality images by removing things like unwanted light and shadows.

Revolutionary Software and Hardware

Powering the laptop is Samsung’s One UI Book version 6 interface that promises a crisp and vibrant display experience. Hardware specifications include the latest Intel Core 5 or 7 processors, integrated Intel graphics, up to 1TB of expandable SSD storage, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. An innovative feature allows you to boost video call quality by using a connected Samsung Galaxy smartphone as a webcam instead of the built-in laptop camera. The Galaxy Book4 also has an RJ45 LAN port for wired network connectivity.

Attractive Offers and Alternatives

Samsung is offering bank cashbacks worth Rs 5,000, upgrade bonuses up to Rs 4,000, no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months, and a 10% student discount. The Galaxy Book4 hits the shelves alongside Samsung’s premium Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Book4 Pro and Book4 360 models launched earlier. The launch follows the release of the MacBook Air M3 from a couple of weeks back, although that one’s priced significantly higher, starting at Rs 1,14,900.

Implications and Market Impact

The introduction of the Galaxy Book4 with its innovative features and competitive pricing is set to make significant waves in the Indian laptop market. This move not only solidifies Samsung’s position in the tech industry but also raises the bar for what consumers can expect from their devices. With technology constantly evolving, Samsung’s forward-thinking approach in integrating smartphone capabilities with traditional computing is a glimpse into the future of personal and professional productivity devices.