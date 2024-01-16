Samsung Unpacked to Unveil Galaxy S24 Series and New AI Features

Brace yourself for an upcoming technological marvel as Samsung prepares to unveil the long-anticipated Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. Set to take place in San Jose, California, the event is expected to not only introduce the next generation of Samsung's flagship smartphones but also shine a spotlight on major advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) with the reveal of new Galaxy AI features.

Anticipation Surrounding the Galaxy S24 Series

In the lead-up to the event, leaks and rumors have been rife, revealing potential color options, camera systems, and battery design of the Galaxy S24 series. The new lineup, which includes the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, is speculated to boast significant upgrades in displays, processors, and cameras, taking smartphone technology to new heights.

A New Era of Mobile AI

However, the hardware improvements may not be the only highlights of the event. The launch promises a 'new era of mobile AI' as Samsung is expected to integrate generative AI and Galaxy AI into the new Galaxy S24 handsets. These advancements are set to transform the mobile experience, with potential features like AI Live Translate Call and a new wearable technology in the form of a smart ring for fitness tracking.

Public Access to the Unpacked Event

The launch event will be accessible to the public through Samsung's official website or Samsung's YouTube channel, commencing at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Corresponding times have been provided for various other time zones around the world, including Los Angeles (10 a.m. PT), Dallas (noon CT), and London (6 p.m. BST), among others. As with previous Unpacked events, the full details about the Galaxy S24 series and the new AI features will only be confirmed during the live stream.