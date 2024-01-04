en English
Samsung to Unveil AI-Powered Galaxy Smartphones, Challenging Apple’s Dominance

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
On January 17, the tech world will turn its eyes to San Jose, California, where Samsung is set to pull back the curtain on its latest Galaxy smartphones. With a global market share of 20% and a 25% stake in the U.S. market, Samsung stands as a formidable rival to Apple, whose commanding 53% U.S. market share remains unchallenged. The new Galaxy phones, predicted to be christened the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, are slated to deliver a fresh mobile experience, fueled by the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Samsung’s Leap into AI-Powered Mobile Experience

Samsung’s upcoming devices are expected to utilize Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 chips, an advanced chipset that empowers generative AI applications to operate directly on the phone. This technology, a marked departure from the need for internet connectivity, promises faster responses, enhanced privacy, and a seamless user experience by keeping conversations confined to the device.

This move aligns with the industry-wide trend of integrating AI into smartphone technology to heighten user experiences across a broad range of applications. The Galaxy S24 series is likely to match, if not surpass, the AI capabilities seen in its competitors and revolutionize content creation and consumption in the smartphone market.

Qualcomm’s Chipset: Bringing AI to the Forefront of Mobile Tech

One of the most intriguing features of Qualcomm’s chips is their ability to generate images from textual descriptions. This capability is reminiscent of Google’s Tensor G3 chip, which powers the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro can generate custom wallpapers from mere words and supports Google’s Gemini Nano AI model, which assists in text message replies, transcribes conversations, and enhances videos and photos.

Samsung’s Vision: AI-Enabled Smartphones

Samsung aims to empower users with tools for creativity and streamline creative processes with AI. The company is committed to collaborating with industry leaders to enhance user efficiency. More than a billion smartphones with built-in generative AI are anticipated to be shipped by the end of 2027, with Samsung and Qualcomm leading the charge in integrating AI capabilities into devices.

The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy AI at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024, is eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts across the globe. The event, promising an ‘all-new mobile experience powered by AI’, will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 10 AM PST, 1 PM EST, 6 PM GMT, and 7 PM CET.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

