Tech

Samsung to Unveil AI-Integrated Galaxy S24 Series: A Leap into the Future of Mobile Technology

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Samsung to Unveil AI-Integrated Galaxy S24 Series: A Leap into the Future of Mobile Technology

On January 17, tech giant Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy phone series at a news event in San Jose, California. As a major player in the global smartphone market, Samsung holds a 20% share, while in the U.S. market, it trails behind Apple with a 25% share against Apple’s 53%. The new Galaxy phones, speculated to be the Galaxy S24 series, are expected to redefine the mobile experience with a heavy focus on artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

Stepping into the AI Era

The upcoming devices from Samsung are believed to incorporate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 chips, a move that will enable on-device generative AI applications. This integration means phones will be able to run smaller versions of AI applications like ChatGPT without an internet connection, offering users more privacy as data won’t need to be sent to the cloud. Qualcomm has also demonstrated the chip’s ability to generate images from text prompts, a feature akin to Google’s Tensor G3 chip used in the Pixel 8 Pro, which also supports AI features such as creating custom wallpapers and assisting with text message replies.

Revolutionizing Smartphone Functionality

The advancements in AI are expected to significantly improve the functionality of smartphones, particularly in areas like photo and video enhancement. The Galaxy S24 series is anticipated to feature an AI-powered photo editing tool called Generative AI Photo Editor, a direct competitor to Google’s Pixel 8 Magic Eraser. This tool promises to deliver unmatched performance in image modification and enhancement, showcasing the power of generative AI algorithms. Leaked details also suggest that AI will play a crucial role in real-time translation within messaging applications and enhanced search capabilities.

Setting the Stage for Future Tech

With over a billion smartphones with built-in generative AI expected to be shipped by the end of 2027, Samsung and Qualcomm are emerging as immediate leaders in AI integration, positioning themselves as first movers in this revolutionary field. The release of the Galaxy S24 series represents a leap into the future of personal technology and a paradigm shift in the smartphone market. As the world looks towards San Jose with bated breath, the stage is set for Samsung to unveil what could be a game-changer in the realm of mobile technology.

United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

