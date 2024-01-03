Samsung Sets Sights on Fully Automated Semiconductor Production by 2030

In a remarkable move, Samsung Electronics has embarked on an ambitious project to revolutionize its semiconductor manufacturing process. The tech titan aims to develop a ‘Smart Sensing System’ that will transform the operation of its factories, making them fully automated by 2030.

Revolutionizing Semiconductor Production

The Smart Sensing System is a pivotal part of Samsung’s strategy for the next decade. It is designed to monitor and analyze the semiconductor production process in real-time, focusing significantly on managing plasma uniformity. This aspect of production carries immense weight, as plasma uniformity can drastically affect the quality of the final product.

From Human Labor to Automation

From managing large volumes of data to optimizing equipment performance, Samsung’s goal for the Smart Sensing System is to phase out human labor entirely by 2030. The company is investing heavily in smart sensors and other technologies to support this shift, aiming to reshape its manufacturing process and enhance its position in the global chip market.

Collaborative Efforts and Local Manufacturing

The development of the Smart Sensing System is not a solo venture. Samsung has sought collaboration with partners and academic institutions, pooling expertise to create this ground-breaking technology. Additionally, the Smart sensors were designed and manufactured in South Korea, indicating a significant shift for South Korean chipmakers like Samsung, reducing their dependence on foreign tools.

With its push towards a fully automated production line, Samsung is setting a precedent in the industry, reflecting the broad trend towards increased efficiency and precision through technological advancements.