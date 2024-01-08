en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Samsung Reveals The Link: A Revolution in Monitor Design at CES 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Samsung Reveals The Link: A Revolution in Monitor Design at CES 2024

Samsung has taken the wraps off its newest innovation, The Link, at CES 2024. Billed as the world’s thinnest and lightest 4K 32-inch LED monitor, The Link boasts a revolutionary design that allows monitors to ‘daisy-chain’ together using pogo pins for a completely wireless connection. This innovative capability aims to enhance multi-monitor setups by eliminating the unevenness and mismatched appearance that often plague such configurations.

A Seamless Wireless Connection

One of the standout features of The Link is its unique ability to connect multiple monitors wirelessly. The monitors are designed to touch each other to establish this connection, eliminating the need for messy wires or cables. This is accomplished through the use of pogo pins, small electrical connectors used to establish a direct yet removable connection between two devices. The result is a seamless multi-monitor setup with a clean, modern aesthetic.

A New Standard in Monitor Design

The Link’s design is a departure from traditional monitors. The provided image shows a thin screen with a flat metal base that also doubles as a stand, suggesting a sleek and modern design that aligns with contemporary taste. This innovative design is not merely a concept, but a real product that has already garnered attention and recognition. The Link won an Innovation Award from CES, affirming its potential to redefine the standards of monitor design.

More to Come from Samsung

While The Link is a major highlight, Samsung also announced two new QD-OLED gaming monitors and a 3D gaming monitor concept at CES 2024. The 3D monitor promises exciting features such as eye and head tracking and compatibility with VR games and content. Furthermore, Samsung plans to release more information about both monitors later this year, along with the successor to its 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor M70D, the Smart Monitor M80D. However, details about pricing and availability for The Link remain pending, leaving potential consumers and tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting more information about this breakthrough display solution.

0
Tech
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
4 mins ago
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a Swiss startup has unveiled its innovative product, Flappie, an AI-powered cat door designed to curb the age-old problem of cats bringing prey into the home. Flappie’s unique cat door employs a blend of motion sensors, night-vision cameras, and advanced AI technology to identify when a cat attempts to
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors
Generative AI's Economic Impact: A Slow Investment Curve
24 mins ago
Generative AI's Economic Impact: A Slow Investment Curve
Telecommunications Industry at a Pivotal Point: 5G Challenges and AI Opportunities as 2023 Ends
25 mins ago
Telecommunications Industry at a Pivotal Point: 5G Challenges and AI Opportunities as 2023 Ends
MAMMOTION's LUBA 2: The Future of Lawn Care Unveiled at CES 2024
11 mins ago
MAMMOTION's LUBA 2: The Future of Lawn Care Unveiled at CES 2024
Arbitrum Surpasses Polygon as the Dominant Layer 2 Blockchain Network
11 mins ago
Arbitrum Surpasses Polygon as the Dominant Layer 2 Blockchain Network
Network Outage Disrupts Contact Energy's Broadband Services, Sparks Customer Frustration
17 mins ago
Network Outage Disrupts Contact Energy's Broadband Services, Sparks Customer Frustration
Latest Headlines
World News
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
1 min
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
2 mins
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
4 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
4 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
5 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
6 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
6 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
7 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
7 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app