Samsung Reveals The Link: A Revolution in Monitor Design at CES 2024

Samsung has taken the wraps off its newest innovation, The Link, at CES 2024. Billed as the world’s thinnest and lightest 4K 32-inch LED monitor, The Link boasts a revolutionary design that allows monitors to ‘daisy-chain’ together using pogo pins for a completely wireless connection. This innovative capability aims to enhance multi-monitor setups by eliminating the unevenness and mismatched appearance that often plague such configurations.

A Seamless Wireless Connection

One of the standout features of The Link is its unique ability to connect multiple monitors wirelessly. The monitors are designed to touch each other to establish this connection, eliminating the need for messy wires or cables. This is accomplished through the use of pogo pins, small electrical connectors used to establish a direct yet removable connection between two devices. The result is a seamless multi-monitor setup with a clean, modern aesthetic.

A New Standard in Monitor Design

The Link’s design is a departure from traditional monitors. The provided image shows a thin screen with a flat metal base that also doubles as a stand, suggesting a sleek and modern design that aligns with contemporary taste. This innovative design is not merely a concept, but a real product that has already garnered attention and recognition. The Link won an Innovation Award from CES, affirming its potential to redefine the standards of monitor design.

More to Come from Samsung

While The Link is a major highlight, Samsung also announced two new QD-OLED gaming monitors and a 3D gaming monitor concept at CES 2024. The 3D monitor promises exciting features such as eye and head tracking and compatibility with VR games and content. Furthermore, Samsung plans to release more information about both monitors later this year, along with the successor to its 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor M70D, the Smart Monitor M80D. However, details about pricing and availability for The Link remain pending, leaving potential consumers and tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting more information about this breakthrough display solution.