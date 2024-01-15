Samsung Restricts Notes App to Galaxy Book Users: Workarounds and Alternatives

In a move that has stirred up the tech community, Samsung has restricted the availability of its Samsung Notes app on Windows, making it exclusive to Galaxy Book users. However, the tech-savvy user base has already found workarounds to this limitation, including utilizing older versions of the app and integrating it with Microsoft’s OneNote.

Samsung Notes – An Exclusive Feature?

The Samsung Notes app has been blocked for non-Galaxy Book Windows users, a decision that has not sat well with the wider user base. Despite this setback, various users have navigated around this limitation by using outdated versions of the app, further highlighting the demand and popularity of the Samsung Notes app.

The Power of Samsung DeX

Another key feature that comes into play here is Samsung DeX. Samsung DeX provides a desktop computing experience on an external screen using a Galaxy phone or tablet. This feature allows users to access Samsung Notes and other Samsung and third-party apps, thereby circumventing the recent restrictions.

OneNote Integration – A Silver Lining

The integration of Samsung Notes with OneNote has added a new dimension to the user experience. This feature enables Samsung Notes to sync with OneNote, allowing users to access their notes on different devices, including Mac and desktop via Outlook web. However, this integration is not without its caveats. Users cannot sync locked notes, lack editing permissions, and do not have the option to create new entries from OneNote or Outlook.

Exploring Alternatives

Given the inconveniences caused by Samsung’s restrictions, users have begun exploring other options. There are a variety of feature-rich cross-platform note-taking apps available that can serve as viable alternatives for the restricted Samsung Notes.