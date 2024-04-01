Samsung Ramps Up AI Ambitions: Bixby Upgrade and New AI Chip in Pipeline

Samsung Electronics, a global tech giant, is not resting on its laurels in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI). With the AI race heating up, Samsung is doubling down on efforts to refine its voice assistant, Bixby, and develop a proprietary AI chip, signaling a robust push to stay competitive in the tech arena.

Advertisment

Generative AI: Bixby's Transformation

Samsung's executive vice president recently announced plans to power Bixby with generative AI, aiming to enhance the voice assistant's capabilities for more natural and engaging user interactions. This move is poised to redefine Bixby's role within Samsung's ecosystem, allowing it to offer more sophisticated support across Samsung products. The tech giant also revealed upcoming Galaxy AI features and smartphones, including seamless Google search integration, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to integrating AI into its user experience.

Strategic Moves in AI Chip Development

Advertisment

In addition to software advancements, Samsung is ambitiously planning to introduce its AI chip, dubbed Mach-1, by 2025. This chip is expected to compete with NVIDIA's B200 chip, underscoring Samsung's intent to claim a stake in the high-stakes AI chip market. This strategic move indicates Samsung's recognition of the critical role hardware plays in supporting advanced AI functionalities and its determination to maintain a competitive edge in technology innovation.

Looking Beyond Galaxy AI

While Samsung is enhancing Galaxy AI features for its newer devices, it acknowledges the limitations faced by older and budget models. However, the tech landscape offers a plethora of AI tool alternatives developed by giants like Google and Microsoft, ensuring that users of varying Samsung models still have access to cutting-edge AI functionalities. These alternatives, including Google Lens and Microsoft Edge's Copilot AI, provide users with a broad spectrum of AI tools, reflecting the tech community's collaborative effort in advancing AI technology.