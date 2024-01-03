en English
Business

Samsung Previews Odyssey Gaming Monitors Ahead of CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
In a move that has the gaming community abuzz, Samsung has offered a tantalizing preview of its upcoming Odyssey gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024. The new models boast OLED displays, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, setting new standards in the gaming industry.

Odyssey OLED Lineup

The Odyssey OLED lineup includes the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SD featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and smart TV capabilities, the 32-inch Odyssey G80SD, which is Samsung’s first flat OLED gaming monitor offering 4K UHD resolution, and the 27-inch Odyssey G60SD, equipped with a staggering 360Hz refresh rate. Each monitor has been designed to elevate the gaming experience, delivering vivid colors, deep blacks, and a seamless visual sequence.

Game-Changing Features

The new Samsung Odyssey monitors incorporate anti-glare technology, high refresh rates, low response times, and OLED Glare-Free technology, countering ambient reflections and daylight to ensure a more immersive gaming experience. They also include dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and a USB hub. The monitors additionally feature Core Lighting+ technology and support VESA mount compatibility.

Release and Pricing

While these features are sure to excite gamers worldwide, Samsung has not provided any pricing details. However, the tech giant has confirmed that the new monitors are expected to hit the market within the year 2024.

In other industry news, ASML Holding NV has halted shipments of chipmaking machines to China upon the request of the US administration, coinciding with new export restrictions. Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to host its first Unpacked event of 2024 on January 17, where it is rumored to unveil the Galaxy S24 smartphone line.

Business Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

