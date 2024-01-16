Samsung Opts for Flexibility Over Integrated TV Services

In a significant industry announcement, Samsung has decided against the integration of set-top box solutions in its televisions, a move akin to Sky Glass. This strategic decision has been confirmed by Wonki Kim, the company's part leader for Global Lifestyle TVs. Kim asserts that Samsung's current approach, focusing on a smart and clutter-free experience without embedded service provider solutions, will reap more benefits for consumers in the long haul.

Staying Adaptable in a Changing Landscape

At the heart of this decision lies the recognition that service providers frequently alter their systems. These changes could potentially render built-in solutions obsolete, making upgrades a complex and cumbersome process. Samsung has noted the importance consumers attach to flexibility, especially when it comes to switching service providers. By not incorporating integrated services into their televisions, Samsung ensures that users are not locked into a single TV due to the presence of a particular service.

Focusing on the Longevity of TVs

Another factor influencing this decision is the lifecycle of televisions. Unlike mobile phones, which are frequently updated, televisions are often retained for several years. This longevity makes it impractical to frequently update services integrated into the TV sets. However, this does not mean Samsung's lifestyle TVs lose out on content.

Continued Access to Popular Streaming Services

All of Samsung's lifestyle screens still provide access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Disney+. In addition to this, Samsung's The Frame range is poised for expansion. The Frame transforms the TV into an art piece when not in use and will soon boast an Art Store with about 2,500 artworks. The energy-efficient model will also consume less power in Art Mode. Another exciting update is that Samsung's Premiere 8K Projector will shift to a wireless experience, requiring only a power lead. All other devices can connect wirelessly via a separate device, significantly reducing clutter at home.