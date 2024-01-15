en English
Tech

Samsung Gears Up for Galaxy S24 Launch: A Peek into the Future of Mobile Tech

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Samsung Gears Up for Galaxy S24 Launch: A Peek into the Future of Mobile Tech

In a world increasingly dominated by smartphone technology, South Korean giant Samsung is readying itself for the launch of its latest flagship model, the Galaxy S24, on January 17. The smartphone industry is abuzz with anticipation, fueled by revelations from market research firm Canalys about potential focal points of the event. The expected talking points range from new feature unveilings, technological advancements to strategic market maneuvers that Samsung aims to undertake in its bid to remain a formidable player in this space.

Unveiling the Future of Samsung’s Mobile Technology

At the heart of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung’s virtual influencer SAM is expected to play a crucial role, signifying a shift towards AI-led interactions. The event is likely to showcase the Galaxy S24 series, with rumors suggesting that while the new lineup may bear a resemblance to its predecessor, it could bring with it a suite of upgrades. Among the anticipated changes are AI-driven features, a sophisticated system on chips, and notable camera enhancements. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is particularly expected to sport a 50MP sensor, offering a 5x zoom and a transition to robust titanium frames.

Galaxy S24: A Strategic Launch

The ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event marks the early launch of the Galaxy S24 series, including the S24 Ultra and the S-Pen. This strategic timing is designed to bolster Samsung’s market share, with the flagship smartphones now operating on a six-month cycle. This approach aims to strengthen Samsung’s position as a leading figure in the smartphone domain. Furthermore, the company is also focusing on enhancing AI capabilities across the Galaxy S24 fleet, with AI features being incorporated into the camera and the Bixby virtual assistant.

What to Expect from the Galaxy S24 Series

The Galaxy S24 models are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip, with RAM configurations ranging from 8GB to 12GB and storage options from 128GB to 1TB. The S24 Ultra is rumored to boast a 5000mAh battery and a quad camera setup with an upgraded 200MP primary sensor, and 10MP and 50MP telephoto zooms. The global audience eagerly awaits the Galaxy Unpacked event, as Samsung sets the stage to reveal its latest technological marvels in the face of stiff competition from other smartphone manufacturers.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

