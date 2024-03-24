Samsung Galaxy S24 Review: Compact Powerhouse in Amber Yellow Shines

Amidst a sea of oversized smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 emerges as a beacon for fans of compact yet powerful devices. With its sleek design and top-tier specifications, it challenges contemporaries like the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8, promising a blend of aesthetics and performance. This review delves into the Galaxy S24's offerings, comparing it against its predecessor, and exploring whether it stands out in the fiercely competitive compact smartphone segment.

Advertisment

Design and Display: Evolution or Status Quo?

The Galaxy S24 continues Samsung's tradition of premium design with its aluminium-glass sandwich construct, sporting the durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Weighing 167 grams and featuring flat sides for improved grip, its compact form factor is ideal for one-handed use. The design remains largely unchanged from the Galaxy S23, raising questions about innovation in aesthetics. However, minor tweaks, like a slightly curved aluminium frame for better ergonomics, show Samsung's attention to detail. The device comes in multiple colors, including the striking Amber Yellow, and boasts a triple-camera setup on the back alongside a 12-megapixel front camera. The display, marginally larger than its predecessor's, offers slim bezels and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, encapsulating Samsung's commitment to sleek yet functional design.

Performance Under the Hood: A Bold Move

Advertisment

One of the most significant changes in the Galaxy S24 is Samsung's decision to equip it with the Exynos 2400 SoC, paired with the Xclipse 940 GPU. This move marks a departure from Qualcomm's chips, which powered previous models. While this decision may raise eyebrows, it underscores Samsung's confidence in its hardware capabilities. The phone offers up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring smooth performance across tasks. Despite concerns over the switch to Exynos, initial impressions suggest a seamless user experience, though comprehensive performance reviews are eagerly awaited.

Software and AI Innovations: Future-Forward Features

The Galaxy S24 runs on Android 14-based OneUI 6.1, with Samsung promising seven years of OS updates and security patches. This commitment to long-term support is commendable, ensuring the device remains relevant and secure over time. Samsung introduces Galaxy AI features, including the ability to remove objects from images and real-time phone call translation, showcasing the company's focus on leveraging AI to enhance user experience. However, the caveat that most AI features are free only until the end of 2025 might dampen enthusiasm for these innovations. Despite this, the initial reception to Galaxy AI has been positive, with functionalities like AI photo editing and Circle to Search with Google adding substantial value to the user experience.

With its blend of refined design, powerful internals, and innovative software features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 positions itself as a strong contender for the title of 2024's best compact smartphone. While the decision to shift to Exynos chips and the limited free period for AI features may give some potential buyers pause, the device's overall package—coupled with Samsung's promise of extended support—makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a high-performance smartphone in a compact form. As the tech community continues to scrutinize the Galaxy S24's real-world performance and long-term value, it stands as a testament to Samsung's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.