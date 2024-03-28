Samsung Galaxy S24 Review: Compact Powerhouse Challenges iPhone 15, Pixel 8

Galaxy S24 emerges as a strong contender in the compact smartphone arena, rivalling giants like iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8. Known for its powerful internals and sophisticated camera setup, the Galaxy S24, particularly in its unique Amber Yellow variant, makes a bold statement. Despite its high price tag starting at Rs 79,999 for the base model, it offers a blend of performance and portability rarely seen in today's market.

Design and Build: Sleek Yet Sturdy

The Galaxy S24 maintains a sleek design with its aluminum and glass body, ensuring a premium look and feel. Weighing 167 grams, its compact form factor and ergonomically designed flat sides ensure comfortable one-handed use. The device's back panel, adorned with triple camera setups in separate rings, enhances its aesthetic appeal. With IP68 certification, the Galaxy S24 promises durability against dust and water, making it a robust companion for everyday use.

Performance and Specifications: A Leap with Exynos 2400

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 surprises with Samsung's own Exynos 2400 SoC, marking a departure from the commonly used Qualcomm chipsets. This decision, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, positions the Galaxy S24 as a formidable player in the market. Despite skepticism around Samsung's chipset choice, the device's performance, especially in connectivity and security with its ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, showcases Samsung's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.

Software and AI Capabilities: Future-Forward Features

Equipped with Android 14-based OneUI 6.1, the Galaxy S24 not only promises seven years of updates but also introduces cutting-edge AI features. From object removal in images to real-time phone call translation, Samsung's Galaxy AI suite enhances the user experience significantly. However, the caveat of these AI features becoming paid services post-2025 raises questions about long-term accessibility and user commitment.

As the smartphone market evolves, the Galaxy S24 stands out for its commitment to compact design without compromising on power and performance. While its high price point and the transition to proprietary silicon may deter some, the device's robust build, innovative features, and promise of extended software support make it a worthy consideration for those seeking a premium, compact smartphone experience.