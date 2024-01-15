Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch: What to Expect, According to Canalys

Canalys, a prominent market research firm, recently shared its predictions for Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy S24 smartphone launch event, slated for January 17. This announcement has sparked considerable excitement in the tech world, as industry enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of Samsung’s latest technological marvels.

Switching from Apple to Samsung: A User’s Dilemma

One of the key topics addressed by Canalys revolves around the potential challenges and considerations faced by users contemplating a switch from Apple’s ecosystem to the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The discussion explores the intricacies of different ecosystems, financial implications, and compatibility with existing devices. The article also underscores the potential advantages of embracing the Samsung ecosystem, including its innovative features and cutting-edge technology.

Unpacking the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series just around the corner, speculation is rife about potential price hikes. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra are rumored to be priced between Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,35,999, pointing to a potential increase of over Rs 10,000 from last year’s models. However, the price of the standard Galaxy S24 model remains under wraps. As the clock ticks down to the launch, pre-reservations for the new Samsung devices have already begun.

Seven Years of Updates: A New Standard for Samsung

In an unprecedented move, Samsung will be offering seven years of updates for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra – a significant increase from the current five years of support. While these updates include major Android version upgrades and security software updates, Samsung’s seven-year pledge will only cover the latter.

The Galaxy S24: What to Expect

The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is expected to introduce a host of revolutionary features, including Generative AI assistive features and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/Exynos 2400 chip. The Galaxy S24 Ultra may also sport a Titanium frame, aligning with industry trends set by competitors like Apple. Furthermore, rumors suggest that the new phones will mirror their predecessor, the Galaxy S23 models, in terms of design and camera setup, while introducing AI-driven software improvements to enhance usability and performance.