Tech

Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch: Leaks, AI Features, and Market Insights

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch: Leaks, AI Features, and Market Insights

Anticipation builds as Samsung prepares for the launch of its latest flagship, the Galaxy S24, on January 17. A recent report from market research firm Canalys provides insights into the strategic direction Samsung might adopt with this new device, including potential features, market positioning, and implications within the competitive landscape. Such launches are often accompanied by discussions on technological innovations, design improvements, and enhancements that can influence consumer preferences and industry trends.

Fueling Speculations: Leaked Prices and Features

In the lead up to the launch, leaks suggest potential price hikes for the S24+ and S24 Ultra models. The S24+ might be priced between Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,05,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, indicating a possible increase of more than Rs 10,000 compared to its predecessor. The S24 Ultra is rumored to be priced at Rs 1,34,999 or Rs 1,35,999 for the same configuration, suggesting a potential price hike of Rs 10,000 for this new flagship series.

AI Features: Centerstage

Samsung is emphasizing the integration of AI features into the Galaxy S24 series, promising an enhanced user experience. Rumors suggest that the biggest improvements that the Galaxy S24 family will deliver involve software with artificial intelligence playing a central role. Potential AI-driven features such as Magic Editor-like functionality, real-time translation for phone calls, generative AI wallpaper, and auto formatting options within Samsung Notes are likely to be at the forefront.

Hardware Enhancements

On the hardware front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a flat 6.8-inch display with a peak brightness exceeding 2,500 nits, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and storage options reaching up to 1TB of UFS 4.0. The camera setup is expected to retain the 200MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, with a notable change in the zoom setup. Rumors suggest Samsung might switch to titanium, a lighter yet more durable metal, for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In addition to the Ultra variant, Samsung is also expected to reveal the Plus and standard editions of the Galaxy S24, with the regular model transitioning to a 6.7-inch QHD resolution display, a boost in battery capacity to 4,900mAh, and 12GB of RAM as standard. The Galaxy S24 is also anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

With these developments, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, signifying its commitment to delivering innovative products that cater to the ever-evolving needs of its consumers.

Tech
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

