Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Hits Record Low of Rs 89,999 on Flipkart: A Game-Changer Deal

For those who've had their eye on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra but couldn't stomach its price, a stellar deal has just landed. The flagship smartphone is seeing serious discounts in India, making it way more affordable. Originally launched at a hefty Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, the S23 Ultra can now be had for just Rs 89,999 on Flipkart. That's an impressive Rs 35,000 price cut on last year's top-tier Galaxy – and its lowest price ever. Flipkart is also throwing in some additional bank offers that can shave off a few more thousand rupees. Using certain credit cards from Axis Bank, HSBC, or ICICI can score you discounts between Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

Comparing Giants: S23 Ultra vs S24 Ultra

At under a lakh, the S23 Ultra shapes up as stellar value compared to Samsung's latest S24 Ultra flagship. The newer model rocks the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a larger 50MP periscope zoom lens, but is a full Rs 40,000 pricier for the same 12GB+256GB configuration. Most other hardware is more or less identical between the two Ultras. And with Samsung's latest AI-powered One UI 6.1 features coming to the S23 series soon via an update, you'll be getting a near-identical experience for far fewer bucks.

Flipkart's Price Shenanigans: A Cautionary Note

A quick word of caution though – Flipkart has developed a bit of a reputation for listing crazy low prices on phones, only to cancel those orders later on. Back in January, the S23 Ultra itself was listed at just Rs 74,999. Folks rushed to place orders but had them canceled, with Flipkart offering a Rs 2,000 gift card as an apology. Now, we aren't suggesting you purposely order just to get that gift card when it's inevitably canceled. But that said, this Rs 89,999 price seems more realistic, so it could actually be legit this time around. Either way, maybe have a backup plan in mind just in case the platform pulls another one of its pricing shenanigans.

Why This Deal Matters

For tech enthusiasts and Samsung loyalists, this price drop represents an unprecedented opportunity to own a high-caliber device without breaking the bank. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its advanced camera system, powerful processor, and expansive display, stands as a testament to Samsung's engineering prowess. This deal not only makes premium technology more accessible but also signifies the competitive nature of smartphone market dynamics, where even flagship models can become surprisingly affordable.