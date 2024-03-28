Samsung Galaxy M55 Unveiled in Brazil: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 50MP Cameras, Promises Long-Term Updates

Samsung has added a new member to its Galaxy M series of smartphones with the launch of the Galaxy M55 in Brazil. The latest mid-tier smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and features a best-in-class 50 MP selfie camera, nestled inside the punch-hole display. The device not only promises impressive hardware specs but also assures users of four years of OS updates, making it a noteworthy release in the competitive smartphone market.
Enhanced Display and Camera Features
The Samsung Galaxy M55 boasts a large 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display with FHD+ resolution, capable of reaching up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and houses an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. This display technology ensures vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling, catering to the demands of content consumers and gamers alike. On the imaging front, the device features a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50 MP primary sensor that supports up to 4K resolution video shooting. The camera suite is further enriched with Nightography and an object eraser, allowing users to capture stunning photos in low-light conditions and edit their images directly on the device.
Performance and Battery Life
Under the hood, the Galaxy M55 is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage - expandable up to 1 TB. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, making it the fastest-charging Galaxy M series smartphone to date. Despite its robust battery life, the device maintains a lightweight profile, weighing just 180 grams, which enhances its portability and user comfort.
Software Updates and Availability
One of the key selling points of the Galaxy M55 is its software support promise. Out-of-the-box, the phone ships with Android 14-based OneUI 6.1, and Samsung has committed to providing four years of software updates and five years of security updates. This long-term support is a significant advantage for users looking for a device that stays current with the latest features and security enhancements over time. Priced at BRL 2,699 in Brazil, the Galaxy M55 is available in light green and dark blue colors and is expected to launch in India at a competitive price point in the coming weeks.