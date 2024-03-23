Samsung Galaxy Book4 Launches in India: Innovative Features, Starting at Rs 74,990

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest laptop offering for the Indian market – the Galaxy Book4. This new notebook aims to provide users with enhanced connectivity, portability, and productivity capabilities. One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 is its large 39.62cm (15.6-inch) Full HD display housed in a slim metal chassis that weighs just 1.55kg. Samsung is offering the laptop in two color options – Gray and Silver.

Unveiling the Galaxy Book4

The Galaxy Book4 comes packed with some unique software tools like the AI-powered Photo Remaster that can breathe new life into old or low-quality images by removing things like unwanted light and shadows. Powering the laptop is Samsung’s One UI Book version 6 interface that promises a crisp and vibrant display experience. Hardware specifications include the latest Intel Core 5 or 7 processors, integrated Intel graphics, up to 1TB of expandable SSD storage, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Enhanced Connectivity and Offers

An innovative feature allows you to boost video call quality by using a connected Samsung Galaxy smartphone as a webcam instead of the built-in laptop camera. The Galaxy Book4 also has an RJ45 LAN port for wired network connectivity. Samsung is offering bank cashbacks worth Rs 5,000, upgrade bonuses up to Rs 4,000, no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months, and a 10% student discount.

Competitive Edge and Market Position

The Galaxy Book4 hits the shelves alongside Samsung’s premium Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Book4 Pro, and Book4 360 models launched earlier. The launch follows the release of the MacBook Air M3 from a couple of weeks back, although that one’s priced significantly higher, starting at Rs 1,14,900. With the Galaxy Book4, Samsung aims to capture a significant share of the Indian laptop market by offering advanced features at competitive pricing.

The introduction of the Galaxy Book4 in India signifies Samsung's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By combining powerful hardware with unique software enhancements and competitive pricing, Samsung sets a new benchmark for what users can expect from a modern laptop. As consumers look for devices that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyles, the Galaxy Book4 stands out as a compelling choice that balances performance, portability, and price.