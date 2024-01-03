en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Official Images and Specs Unveiled

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Official Images and Specs Unveiled

In an exclusive release, Android Headlines has unveiled official images of the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, bolstering previous visuals of the Galaxy S24. The Galaxy A55 5G, a subject of numerous leaks, has now been brought further into the limelight with these authoritative images ahead of its expected launch later this year.

Unmasking the Galaxy A55 5G

The detailed renders of the Galaxy A55 5G present a captivating look at the smartphone’s design and color palette. The device’s flat back boasts three prominently protruding camera rings, alongside a raised and curved power button and volume rocker. The design is complemented by noticeable but even bezels, and a centrally placed punch hole for the front camera.

The Galaxy A55 5G’s color options are equally striking, featuring Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. These vibrant color options set the stage for a device that promises to be as visually appealing as it is technologically advanced.

Peering into the Specs

The Galaxy A55 5G is expected to house an Exynos 1480 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will run on Android 14, supplemented by Samsung’s One UI 6.1. The smartphone is also rumored to boast a 50MP primary camera accompanied by telephoto and ultrawide lenses, and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the A55 5G is expected to support 25W fast charging and may carry an IP67 certification.

Anticipating the Launch

While the Galaxy A55 5G’s launch date remains unconfirmed, industry watchers estimate a late February or early March 2024 release. If this prediction holds, the Galaxy A55 5G could be one of the most premium and expensive mid-range phones from Samsung in 2024, featuring a metallic frame and a GPU based on AMD’s RDNA2 graphics architecture.

The release of the official images is a significant move, likely aimed at piquing consumer curiosity and generating anticipation for the official announcement by Samsung. As more details emerge about the Galaxy A55 5G, consumers and industry critics alike will be watching closely for the final reveal.

0
Smartphones Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Smartphones

See more
17 mins ago
Managing Your Digital Photo Collection: A Guide to Removing Duplicates
For many, the challenge of managing an ever-growing digital photo collection is a familiar struggle. With the convenience of smartphones, we capture and gather countless images, resulting in an accumulation of duplicate photos that serve no purpose other than consuming precious storage space. This article aims to provide practical guidance on detecting and removing these
Managing Your Digital Photo Collection: A Guide to Removing Duplicates
The Return of the Dumb Phone: A Respite from Digital Overwhelm
18 hours ago
The Return of the Dumb Phone: A Respite from Digital Overwhelm
Smartphone Sustainability and Repairability: Highlights from 2023
21 hours ago
Smartphone Sustainability and Repairability: Highlights from 2023
UNISOC Unveils T765: A Game-Changing 5G Chip for Midrange Smartphones
8 hours ago
UNISOC Unveils T765: A Game-Changing 5G Chip for Midrange Smartphones
Tecno Pop 8: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with High-End Features
10 hours ago
Tecno Pop 8: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with High-End Features
TECNO Unveils High-Performance POP 8 Smartphone, Targets Youth Market
11 hours ago
TECNO Unveils High-Performance POP 8 Smartphone, Targets Youth Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
18 seconds
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
23 seconds
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
27 seconds
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
1 min
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
South Africa: Reflecting on 30 Years of Freedom
2 mins
South Africa: Reflecting on 30 Years of Freedom
Detroit Lions Fans Protest Controversial Game via Billboards
3 mins
Detroit Lions Fans Protest Controversial Game via Billboards
Klay Thompson: Embracing the Last Chapter of His Career
3 mins
Klay Thompson: Embracing the Last Chapter of His Career
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
3 mins
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
3 mins
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app