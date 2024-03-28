Samsung Galaxy A35 Review: Stellar Design, Display, and Battery Life - A Comprehensive Evaluation

Samsung has started the year 2024 on a high note, captivating tech enthusiasts with the launch of its Galaxy S24 series and the innovative Galaxy AI features. Amidst this excitement, the tech giant has further expanded its horizon by introducing new additions to its mid-range A series - the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. These devices not only inherit the legacy of their predecessors but also introduce significant upgrades, particularly in terms of design, display, and performance, that aim to set a new benchmark in the mid-range segment.

Design and Display: A Cut Above the Rest

The Galaxy A35 instantly appeals with its sleek design, boasting a shiny glass back and an elegant plastic frame that mimics a premium feel without attracting fingerprints or dust. Despite its substantial appearance, the device is surprisingly lightweight, enhancing its portability. The front is adorned with Gorilla Glass Victus, offering improved durability, though the presence of thick bezels around the screen could be a point of contention for some users. The 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, promises a fluid and immersive viewing experience, making it a delight for daily use and media consumption.

Camera Performance: Capturing Moments with Precision

Equipped with a triple camera setup, the Galaxy A35 steps up its photography game. The main 50MP ISOCELL sensor, upgraded from the previous model's 48MP, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera, delivers sharp and vibrant images in daylight. The camera's prowess extends to low-light photography, capturing well-lit photos without noticeable noise. While its portrait mode and 2x zoom capabilities have room for improvement, the natural skin tones rendered by the 13MP front camera make it a dependable choice for selfies and social media content.

Performance and Battery Life: A Mixed Bag

Running on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, the Galaxy A35 promises a seamless user interface, albeit with some pre-installed bloatware that can be uninstalled. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, the device supports 5G connectivity and WiFi 6, offering a solid performance for everyday tasks. However, it struggles with heavy gaming, exhibiting heating issues that slightly mar the experience. On a brighter note, the 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, easily supporting a day's worth of moderate usage without necessitating frequent charges.

As we delve deeper into the capabilities and offerings of the Samsung Galaxy A35, it's evident that while it shines in areas like design, display, and battery life, there is still room for improvement, especially in terms of handling high-performance tasks. Nevertheless, for users seeking a mid-range smartphone that delivers on most fronts, the Galaxy A35 emerges as a strong contender, challenging the notion of what a mid-range device can achieve. It stands testament to Samsung's commitment to pushing boundaries and innovating across all segments, ensuring that quality and performance are not solely reserved for flagship models.