Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features with OneUI 6.1 Update to Older Devices

Starting March 28, Samsung embarks on a strategic move to enhance user experience across its ecosystem by rolling out the OneUI 6.1 update. This pivotal update, initially exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, is now accessible to previous-generation Galaxy S series and Z series flagships, along with the Galaxy Tab S9 series in April, marking a significant expansion of Galaxy AI features.
Unveiling the Power of Galaxy AI
Galaxy AI features, a suite of cutting-edge AI tools, were first introduced with the Galaxy S24 series. The roll-out of OneUI 6.1 brings these innovative features to a broader audience, including Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Users can now enjoy Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, Generative Edit, Chat Assist, and more on these devices, enhancing the mobile experience through personalized and intuitive interactions.
Seamless Integration and Accessibility
The update is available for unlocked versions of eligible smartphones, ensuring a wide range of users can benefit from these enhancements. While these Galaxy AI features are offered free of cost until 2025, a Samsung account and an active internet connection are prerequisites, and additional resources may need to be downloaded. This strategic decision by Samsung not only enriches the user experience but also reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and user-centric design.
Implications for the Future
This expansion of Galaxy AI features to more devices underscores Samsung's vision for a more connected and intelligent ecosystem. By bringing these features to a wider audience, Samsung sets a new standard for mobile technology, anticipating the needs and preferences of its users. As technology continues to evolve, Samsung remains at the forefront, shaping the future of mobile experiences with AI at its core, promising an exciting trajectory for Galaxy users worldwide.