Samsung Declares India AI Innovation Hub: Unveils Vision at Mumbai BKC Store

During a landmark visit to Samsung's flagship experience store in Mumbai, India, Jong-Hee Han, the head of Samsung’s Device Experience division, declared India as the "next playground for AI", underscoring the nation's pivotal role in Samsung's global strategy for artificial intelligence and hyper-connectivity. Addressing an enthusiastic audience, Han unveiled Samsung's 'AI for All' vision, promising to democratize AI technology across its vast array of products, from smartphones to home appliances.

AI for All: Bridging Innovation and Everyday Life

Under the bright lights of the Samsung BKC store, Han highlighted how the company's AI innovations are designed to seamlessly integrate into daily life, enhancing user experience without being intrusive. By fostering an environment of open collaboration, Samsung aims to bring its cutting-edge AI technology to consumers worldwide, with India playing a central role in this vision. The visit also served as a platform to showcase the latest AI features introduced in the Galaxy S24 smartphone series at CES, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI.

Empowering Indian Talent in Global Tech Arena

With over 28 years of operations in India, Samsung has deeply rooted itself in the Indian tech landscape, boasting manufacturing plants, R&D centers, and a design hub that employ thousands. Han's visit was not just about showcasing products, but also celebrating the contribution of India's young, tech-savvy engineers to Samsung's global success. By tapping into India's vast pool of talent, Samsung aims to continue driving innovation in AI and other emerging technologies, making significant strides in 'Make for India' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

Looking Ahead: India's Role in Shaping the Future of AI

As Samsung doubles down on its investment in AI and hyper-connectivity in India, the future looks promising for both the company and the country's tech industry. Han's enthusiasm for India's potential as an AI innovation hub is a testament to the country's growing importance in the global tech ecosystem. With a large, young consumer base eager for the latest technological advancements, India is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI, making it an exciting time for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The visit by Jong-Hee Han to the Samsung BKC store in Mumbai not only underscores the importance of the Indian market in Samsung's global strategy but also highlights the mutual benefits of this focus. As India continues to make its mark on the global tech scene, Samsung's commitment to fostering innovation and accessibility in AI technologies promises to bring about transformative changes in how we interact with technology in our daily lives.