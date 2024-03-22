Samsung CEO Jong-Hee Han Declares India Next Major AI Hub, Unveils Vision at Mumbai Event

During a high-profile visit to Mumbai, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, CEO, and head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division, Jong-Hee Han, pinpointed India as a crucial market for the future of artificial intelligence (AI), underlining the nation's potential to become a global AI powerhouse. This announcement was made at the Samsung BKC located in Jio World Plaza, where Han unveiled the company's commitment to harnessing India's tech-savvy population and robust market growth for its AI and hyper-connectivity innovations.

Advertisment

Strategic Commitment to India's AI Landscape

"India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. Here, thousands of young, enterprising youth work at our R&D centres to bring cutting edge technologies such as AI to the world. We are proud of them," stated Han during the event. This statement not only highlights Samsung's recognition of India's market potential but also its ongoing efforts to integrate the country more deeply into its global innovation strategy. By focusing on AI and hyper-connectivity, Samsung aims to cater to the Indian consumer's growing appetite for advanced technology, setting a precedent for its 'AI for All' vision in one of the world's most dynamic markets.

Experiencing AI First-Hand

Advertisment

At the Samsung BKC store, consumers were invited to experience the latest AI innovations firsthand. The store serves as a physical manifestation of Samsung's vision, showcasing how AI can redefine daily experiences through smarter, more intuitive interactions with technology. "AI will enable connected technologies to improve people's daily lives while always remaining non-intrusive and in the background. With our model of open collaboration, we want to bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all our consumers," Han elaborated. The store features various zones where visitors can see Samsung's AI vision come to life, emphasizing the practical applications of AI in enhancing daily life.

'AI for All' and the Future of Samsung in India

Earlier this year, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Samsung unveiled its 'AI for All' vision, showcasing how AI will enable people to experience their devices in more intuitive and convenient ways. The launch of the Galaxy S24 series, equipped with Galaxy AI, is a testament to this vision. Samsung's ambitious strategy aims not only to dominate the Indian market but also to leverage India's capabilities to spearhead global AI innovation. As India continues to grow as a technological hub, Samsung's commitment to the country's AI landscape could herald a new era of tech advancements, with implications for both the local and global markets.