Smartphones

Samsung Advances its Smartphone Portfolio with Galaxy F55 and C55

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Samsung Advances its Smartphone Portfolio with Galaxy F55 and C55

In a significant development in the smartphone world, tech giant Samsung is reportedly advancing its portfolio with new entries – the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy C55. Both devices recently earned their Wi-Fi Alliance certifications, hinting at an imminent launch. The Galaxy F55 appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55, making it a successor to the earlier Galaxy F54 model. The Galaxy C55, however, marks a potentially exciting revival of the C series after a nearly five-year break since the Galaxy C7 and C8 were released in September 2017.

Galaxy F55: The Successor to F54

The Galaxy F55 draws speculation as a rebranded iteration of the Galaxy M55. The Wi-Fi Alliance certification implies that the launch of the Galaxy F55 may be just around the corner. The device is expected to share the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with the Galaxy M55, maintaining a degree of continuity with its predecessor. However, further details about the device are yet to emerge.

A Surprise Revival: The Galaxy C55

The Galaxy C55 presents a more mysterious offering in Samsung’s lineup. Its certification by the Wi-Fi Alliance suggests a revival of the C series, which has remained dormant for nearly half a decade since the last release – the Galaxy C7 and C8 in 2017. At present, details about the Galaxy C55 are sparse, and potential consumers and tech enthusiasts alike await further information as the certification process progresses.

Wi-Fi 6: A New Standard in Samsung Mid-Range Smartphones

One clear detail that emerged from the Wi-Fi Alliance certification is that both the Galaxy F55 and C55 will support dual-band Wi-Fi 6. This feature is becoming a staple in Samsung’s mid-range smartphones, offering users enhanced connectivity and improved data transfer speeds. As the certification process continues, more information about these devices, particularly the more mysterious Galaxy C55, is expected to come to light.

Smartphones Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

