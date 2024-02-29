Sam Wilkins Boards Riviera Partners, Bolstering Venture Capital-Backed Executive Searches

Sam Wilkins has recently been announced as the latest Partner at Riviera Partners, a leading executive search firm specializing in technology, product, and design leadership. With a rich history at Erevena and significant experience with Venture Capital, Private Equity, and publicly backed technology companies, Wilkins is set to enhance Riviera's Venture Capital-backed practice. This move underscores Riviera's commitment to serving the VC community and portfolio companies across all growth stages, leveraging its strong heritage in venture-backed partnerships and innovative AI and machine learning technology for executive searches.

Advertisment

New Venture-Backed Practice Enhances VC Community Services

Under the guidance of Managing Partner Eoin O'Toole, Riviera Partners has launched a Venture-Backed Practice, merging its Emerging and Growth practices into a unified effort focused squarely on the VC sector. This strategic pivot aims to provide a seamless experience for clients, ranging from startups to rapidly expanding enterprises, by combining the agility of the Emerging practice with the depth and network of the Growth practice. Riviera's venture-backed focus is poised to deliver unparalleled service and continuity across the spectrum of company growth stages.

Sam Wilkins: A History of Excellence in Tech Executive Search

Advertisment

Before joining Riviera, Sam Wilkins distinguished himself at Erevena, where he founded the CTO practice in Europe and later concentrated on Product and Deeptech in San Francisco. His work with an array of VC, Private Equity, and Public technology firms has established him as a key player in executive search within the tech industry. At Riviera, Wilkins is excited to continue placing executive operators and board advisors into pioneering technology companies, driven by his passion for working with people building frontier technology firms.

Riviera Partners: A Legacy of Impactful Talent Placement

Riviera Partners stands as a testament to successful talent placement within the technology sector, having partnered with over 600 seed through Series B companies and more than 300 unicorns. The firm's innovative approach, combining deep recruiting expertise with proprietary AI and machine learning technology, enables it to match the best candidates with the specific needs of a company. Riviera's work with leading venture capitalists and technology innovators has solidified its position as a partner of choice across all major technology hubs and brands.

As Riviera Partners welcomes Sam Wilkins to its team, the firm is positioned to further its impact on the technology sector, guiding the next wave of innovation through strategic executive placements. This development not only strengthens Riviera's service offerings to the VC community but also reinforces its commitment to advancing the field of executive search with cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise. With Wilkins on board, Riviera Partners is set to continue its tradition of excellence, shaping the leadership of technology's most influential companies.