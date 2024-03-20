Sam Altman Redefines Online Search: Beyond Competing with Google to Enhancing Information Access

There is no doubt that Google has been dominating the online search space for two decades. After all, there is a reason that "Google it" is such a widely-used phrase. However, when AI tools like ChatGPT and Bing were unveiled, it was thought that the way that people look up information would change forever.

Advertisment

But that isn't what excites OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He says that the idea of competing with Google or coming up with a copy of Google search isn't what's exciting. But what interests him is the opportunity to genuinely help people find information in a better and faster way.

While speaking on Lex Fridman's podcast, Altman was asked if he thinks that OpenAI is going to be able to take on Google's dominance in the online search space that started 20 years ago. Altman responded and said that he finds it "boring."

Reimagining Search Beyond the Blue Links

Advertisment

"Google shows you 10 blue links, well, 13 ads and then 10 blue links, and that’s one way to find information. But the thing that’s exciting to me is not that we can go build a better copy of Google search, but that maybe there’s just some much better way to help people find and act on and synthesise information. I think ChatGPT is that for some use cases, and hopefully we’ll make it be like that for a lot more use cases," he said.

Challenging the Status Quo

He then added that it isn't that interesting to say how they could do a better job at coming up with ten webpages when compared to Google. But what's interesting is the question of trying to help users get the information they need. He also said that he doesn't think that the world needs another copy of Google.

Advertisment

"I don’t think it’s that interesting to say, 'How do we go do a better job of giving you 10 ranked webpages to look at than what Google does?' Maybe it’s really interesting to go say, 'How do we help you get the answer or the information you need? How do we help create that in some cases, synthesise that in others, or point you to it in yet others?' But a lot of people have tried to just make a better search engine than Google, and it is a hard technical problem, it is a hard branding problem, it is a hard ecosystem problem. I don’t think the world needs another copy of Google," he said.

Looking Forward: The Future of Information Access

As the conversation around the future of search and information access evolves, it's clear that Altman's vision extends beyond mere competition. His focus on creating more efficient, direct ways for users to access and interact with information reflects a significant shift in how we might approach online search in the years to come. With technologies like ChatGPT at the forefront, the potential for innovation in this space seems boundless.

This approach could very well redefine our expectations of search engines, moving away from traditional models towards more interactive, intuitive, and user-centric platforms. As these technologies continue to develop, the way we seek out and engage with information online is poised for a transformation, led by visionaries like Altman who see beyond the current paradigms to imagine what could be.