Salt Security Joins AWS Lambda Ready Program: A Leap Forward in API Protection

Salt Security, a pioneer in API protection, has made a significant stride in expanding its serverless environment support by joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lambda Ready Program. This partnership enables customers to monitor API traffic via AWS Lambda, eliminating latency and overhead issues through the Amazon API Gateway. Remarkably, Salt Security emerges as the sole partner in the API Security space for AWS Lambda.

Expanding Runtime Compatibility and Streamlining Integration

The company's Lambda extension shows impressive compatibility with a broad spectrum of runtime setups, including various versions of Python, Node.JS, Java, .NET, and Ruby. Furthermore, it introduces automated deployment, a feature designed to simplify and expedite the integration process.

Hosted on AWS, Salt's API Protection Platform promises high availability and compliance with security best practices. This platform delivers a threefold benefit: API discovery, runtime protection, and security posture enhancement. By harnessing the potential of cloud-scale big data and cutting-edge ML/AI technology, Salt Security distinguishes itself as the sole API security solution capable of identifying and thwarting complex low-and-slow API attacks.

Empowering Comprehensive API Governance and Threat Detection

The platform's newly incorporated posture governance engine further empowers comprehensive API governance and large-scale threat detection. This engine, in addition to the existing API security features, helps organizations maintain a robust defense against escalating API attacks. Salt Security's association with the Lambda Ready Program marks yet another milestone in its ongoing collaboration with AWS. The company's portfolio also includes participation in other AWS Partner Programs, such as the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Service Ready Program. Most recently, it has also earned the AWS WAF Ready Partner status.