Sage Endorses Quadient's Financial Automation Services; Aims to Revolutionize SME Financial Processes

Quadient, a leading specialist in customer communication solutions, has received a significant endorsement from Sage for its financial automation services for accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP). Sage, a renowned name in the realm of cloud-based financial management solutions, has officially designated Quadient's services as 'Recommended Solutions' for users of its flagship product, Sage Intacct.

The Significance of the Endorsement

This endorsement not only recognizes Quadient's excellence in financial automation but also marks the company's achievement of Tech Partner Plus status with Sage. This status is a testament to Quadient's continuous innovation and commitment to delivering high-quality services.

Reaping the Benefits of Integration

The integration of Quadient's AR and AP services with Sage Intacct opens a new world of possibilities for users. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, tasks such as predicting customer payment behavior and automating data entry can now be performed with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. The seamless integration also results in significant time and cost savings in managing invoices, payments, and expenses.

Enhancing Financial Processes for Businesses

This partnership between Quadient and Sage aims to revolutionize the financial processes for small and mid-sized businesses. It allows businesses to shift their focus from mundane tasks to strategic work, ultimately leading to enhanced customer and employee experiences. With Quadient's offerings now available across North America and Europe, the scope of this revolution is truly global.